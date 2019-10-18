Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) by 77.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,119 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPYD traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,495. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $39.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.59.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.4477 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.