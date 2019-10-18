ValuEngine Downgrades NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) to Sell

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NBSE opened at $4.93 on Wednesday. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $6.95.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of various antisense therapies to address genetic diseases in the United States. The company offers gene silencing therapies, including the proprietary PATrOL platform, a peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide for genetic diseases caused by mutant proteins, including the Huntington's disease and myotonic dystrophy, as well as various other genetic disorders.

