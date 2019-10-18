ValuEngine Lowers Tel-Instrument Electronics (OTCMKTS:TIKK) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Tel-Instrument Electronics (OTCMKTS:TIKK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of TIKK stock opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.86. Tel-Instrument Electronics has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Tel-Instrument Electronics (OTCMKTS:TIKK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Tel-Instrument Electronics had a net margin of 8.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 million during the quarter.

Tel-Instrument Electronics Company Profile

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells avionics test and measurement solutions for the commercial air transport, general aviation, and government/military aerospace and defense markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Avionics Government and Avionics Commercial.

