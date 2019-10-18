ValuEngine Upgrades Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) to “Sell”

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ARDX. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Svb Leerink increased their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $9.00 target price on shares of Ardelyx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.81.

Shares of Ardelyx stock opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $276.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 7.79, a current ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Ardelyx has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $6.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.33.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ardelyx will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Kaufmann sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $91,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 30,874 shares of company stock valued at $126,322 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 6.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,100,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 118,468 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 2.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 530,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 14,315 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the second quarter worth about $69,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 16.1% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 809,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 111,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 72.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardio renal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

