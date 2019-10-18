VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Stock Position Increased by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 709,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,716 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI owned about 0.17% of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF worth $18,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3,182.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 66,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 64,473 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 184,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,707,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 238.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 35,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 24,958 shares in the last quarter.

GDX stock opened at $27.08 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $30.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.20.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

