Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,715 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOX. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 413.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1,441.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000.

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,434. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.25. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $69.48 and a one year high of $91.72.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.244 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 0.9%.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

