Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,419,037 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 110,433 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Antares Pharma were worth $24,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATRS. Cortina Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 100.3% in the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 2,072,605 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,819,000 after buying an additional 1,037,675 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 10.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,904,306 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,875,000 after buying an additional 993,787 shares during the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the second quarter worth $906,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the first quarter worth $730,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 36.8% in the second quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 809,378 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 217,670 shares during the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Antares Pharma stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.47. 9,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.11. Antares Pharma Inc has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.76 and a beta of 0.82.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Antares Pharma had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $28.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.66 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Antares Pharma Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Antares Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.04.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

