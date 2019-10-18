Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 7,233 Shares of TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,499,157 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,233 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in TIM Participacoes were worth $22,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of TIM Participacoes by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,590,338 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $68,717,000 after buying an additional 182,800 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of TIM Participacoes by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,765,517 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after buying an additional 12,417 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of TIM Participacoes by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,362,165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $20,392,000 after purchasing an additional 80,195 shares in the last quarter. Numen Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of TIM Participacoes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,258,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of TIM Participacoes by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 520,334 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after purchasing an additional 226,693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSU. New Street Research upgraded TIM Participacoes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine upgraded TIM Participacoes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on TIM Participacoes from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TIM Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded TIM Participacoes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TIM Participacoes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.75.

Shares of TIM Participacoes stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $13.90. 9,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,698. TIM Participacoes SA has a one year low of $12.79 and a one year high of $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88.

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. TIM Participacoes had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 23.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TIM Participacoes SA will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. TIM Participacoes’s payout ratio is currently 32.12%.

About TIM Participacoes

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. The company offers prepaid and postpaid services; corporate solutions for mobile or fixed services, as well as mobile-to-mobile services; value-added services; financial and other services; digital channels; and customer services.

