Vanguard Group Inc. Has $24.43 Million Holdings in Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) by 1,224.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 821,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 759,178 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Twin River Worldwide were worth $24,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Twin River Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Twin River Worldwide by 3,889.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,512,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,001,000 after buying an additional 1,474,727 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Twin River Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $312,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Twin River Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,869,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Twin River Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $476,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on TRWH shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Twin River Worldwide to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Union Gaming Research started coverage on Twin River Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Twin River Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Twin River Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

In other Twin River Worldwide news, insider Stephen H. Capp acquired 9,000 shares of Twin River Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $197,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twin River Worldwide stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $23.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.84. Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $20.35 and a twelve month high of $33.98.

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $143.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.45 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

