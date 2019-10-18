Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 43,038 Shares of Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,006,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,038 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.49% of Vivint Solar worth $21,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSLR. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Vivint Solar by 1,260.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Vivint Solar by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 36,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 7,981 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VSLR traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $6.82. The stock had a trading volume of 15,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,864. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.34 and its 200 day moving average is $7.06. The company has a market cap of $830.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. Vivint Solar Inc has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $9.82.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.17). Vivint Solar had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 97.07%. The company had revenue of $90.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Vivint Solar Inc will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VSLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Vivint Solar in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Vivint Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $11.00 price objective on Vivint Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup set a $11.00 target price on Vivint Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Vivint Solar from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vivint Solar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

In related news, Director Todd R. Pedersen sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bryan Christiansen sold 3,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $29,459.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 207,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,714.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 315,319 shares of company stock worth $2,402,936 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

