Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 866,945 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 26,091 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in First Defiance Financial were worth $24,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 49,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 347.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 44.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,649 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Defiance Financial during the second quarter worth $229,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in First Defiance Financial by 71.5% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 5,080 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. 63.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FDEF traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.09. 605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,851. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.17. The company has a market cap of $563.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.99. First Defiance Financial has a fifty-two week low of $22.78 and a fifty-two week high of $31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. First Defiance Financial had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $39.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.58 million. On average, research analysts predict that First Defiance Financial will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Defiance Financial news, CEO Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $26,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FDEF shares. ValuEngine cut shares of First Defiance Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Defiance Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of First Defiance Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Defiance Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

First Defiance Financial Company Profile

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

