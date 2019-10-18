Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Bought by Allied Investment Advisors LLC

Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises approximately 8.3% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Allied Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $12,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 58.2% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 123.4% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the period. H D Vest Advisory Services increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 29.7% in the second quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 5,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $171.35 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $149.55 and a twelve month high of $179.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.75.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.6326 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 2.3%.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

