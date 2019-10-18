Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 31.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,409.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 2,998,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799,444 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $93,322,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 67,247.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 503,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 502,341 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,884,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,056,000 after purchasing an additional 255,244 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,024,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,026,000 after purchasing an additional 203,551 shares during the period.

VYM stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.40. The stock had a trading volume of 13,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,605. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $73.18 and a 1-year high of $90.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.03.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.7864 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 3%.

