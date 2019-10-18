Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV cut its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 1.0% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 35.8% during the third quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 12,999 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 18,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 56.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock remained flat at $$93.90 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 222,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,520,847. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $71.08 and a 12-month high of $94.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.50.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.744 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 3.8%.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

