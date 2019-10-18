Vanguard Russell 3000 (NASDAQ:VTHR) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Vanguard Russell 3000 (NASDAQ:VTHR)’s share price was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $135.00 and last traded at $135.00, approximately 2,574 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 11,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.01.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.72 and its 200-day moving average is $133.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.646 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 3000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%.

