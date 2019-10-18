Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.3% of Zhang Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 63.6% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $274.15. 763,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,846,314. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $271.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.16. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $214.83 and a twelve month high of $277.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.3014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

