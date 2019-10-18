Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Stake Lifted by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 71.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 31.3% during the second quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 4,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $666,383.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,599,066.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $165,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,515 shares of company stock valued at $11,797,934. 14.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $148.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. The company has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 120.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.28. Veeva Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $79.26 and a 52 week high of $176.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.89.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $266.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.35 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $150.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.11.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.