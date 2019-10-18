VelocityShares 3x Long Gold ETN linked to the S&P GSCI Gold Index (NASDAQ:UGLD) Shares Up 1.6%

VelocityShares 3x Long Gold ETN linked to the S&P GSCI Gold Index (NASDAQ:UGLD) shares shot up 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $136.15 and last traded at $136.01, 1,276 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 122,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.84.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.26.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VelocityShares 3x Long Gold ETN linked to the S&P GSCI Gold Index stock. XR Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VelocityShares 3x Long Gold ETN linked to the S&P GSCI Gold Index (NASDAQ:UGLD) by 617.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,343 shares during the period. VelocityShares 3x Long Gold ETN linked to the S&P GSCI Gold Index makes up approximately 0.5% of XR Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. XR Securities LLC owned approximately 1.98% of VelocityShares 3x Long Gold ETN linked to the S&P GSCI Gold Index worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for VelocityShares 3x Long Gold ETN linked to the S&P GSCI Gold Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VelocityShares 3x Long Gold ETN linked to the S&P GSCI Gold Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.