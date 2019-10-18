VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) by 265.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,182,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 858,589 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.07% of VEON worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of VEON during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of VEON by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,788 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of VEON during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its holdings in shares of VEON by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 28,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VEON during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. 17.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sberbank CIB cut VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.40 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America upgraded VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.17 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded VEON from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of VEON in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VEON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.19.

Shares of VEON stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average of $2.55. VEON Ltd has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). VEON had a net margin of 12.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that VEON Ltd will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

