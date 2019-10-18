Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,289 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.3% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 18.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 14.8% during the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 109,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 14,175 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 45,419 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 94,417 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 56,112 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 65.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $75,557.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,362.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $981,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 853 shares in the company, valued at $49,260.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,047 shares of company stock worth $1,214,722 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on VZ shares. Nomura set a $65.00 target price on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup set a $62.00 target price on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.90.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $61.09. The company had a trading volume of 748,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,112,230. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $61.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.58 and a 200 day moving average of $57.83. The company has a market cap of $250.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.53.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

