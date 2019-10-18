Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 262,109 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 240,728 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $15,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 18.2% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 14.8% in the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 109,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,267,000 after buying an additional 14,175 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in Verizon Communications by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 45,419 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 94,417 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,394,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 56,112 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ opened at $60.31 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $61.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $246.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $981,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,260.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $81,128.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,906.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,047 shares of company stock worth $1,214,722. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on VZ. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.90.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

