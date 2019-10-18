Vertcoin Achieves Market Cap of $11.13 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 18th. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00002703 BTC on major exchanges including Bitsane, CoinEgg, Upbit and Trade By Trade. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $11.13 million and $200,428.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,959.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $173.06 or 0.02174820 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.02 or 0.02664482 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.22 or 0.00668864 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012637 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.79 or 0.00675968 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00055643 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.88 or 0.00450875 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012612 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 51,727,572 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

Vertcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, QBTC, Bittrex, YoBit, LiteBit.eu, CryptoBridge, Trade By Trade, Coinroom, Bitsane, CoinEgg, Bittylicious, SouthXchange, Upbit and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

