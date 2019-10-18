VF’s (VFC) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

VF (NYSE:VFC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Friday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $98.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.23% from the company’s current price.

VFC has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet cut VF from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on VF from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 price target (up previously from $104.00) on shares of VF in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on VF from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on VF to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.73.

Shares of VFC opened at $91.40 on Friday. VF has a 12-month low of $67.18 and a 12-month high of $96.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. VF had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that VF will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Guerrini Martino Scabbia sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $1,533,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 140,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,684,969.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Carucci bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.93 per share, with a total value of $157,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,109,217.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,707 shares of company stock valued at $6,306,230 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in VF during the second quarter worth $3,838,000. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 8,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of VF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,442,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $475,435,000 after buying an additional 158,809 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of VF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 7,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $843,000.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

