Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

VYEY opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.76. Victory Oilfield Tech has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $0.80.

Victory Oilfield Tech Company Profile

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc operates as a technology driven oilfield services company in the United states. The company offers patented oil and gas technology drilling products designed to enhance oil and gas well drilling outcomes. It focuses on delivering metal coating products and services that provide protection and friction reduction for various metal components of a drilling operation.

