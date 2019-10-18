VideoCoin Price Down 14.7% Over Last Week (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. During the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. VideoCoin has a market cap of $3.14 million and approximately $3.02 million worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VideoCoin token can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00002545 BTC on popular exchanges including Beaxy, KuCoin and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VideoCoin alerts:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002309 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000084 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded 345.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000054 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

VideoCoin Token Profile

VideoCoin (VID) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,521,032 tokens. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin. The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io.

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

VideoCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Beaxy and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VideoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VideoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.