Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $92,000 Stock Position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 442.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEP. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter worth $31,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 38.9% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In other American Electric Power news, insider Charles E. Zebula sold 1,216 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $110,631.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,071.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian X. Tierney sold 4,458 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $400,016.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,566,318.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEP traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.77. 1,005,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,325,408. American Electric Power Company Inc has a one year low of $71.25 and a one year high of $94.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.85. The stock has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.91.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.