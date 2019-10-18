Vigilant Capital Management LLC Invests $57,000 in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,189 shares of the energy giant’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EXC. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 74.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in Exelon during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 5.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,414,889 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $70,929,000 after purchasing an additional 67,024 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co purchased a new position in Exelon during the second quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Swedbank boosted its holdings in Exelon by 8.3% during the second quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,845,721 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $136,424,000 after purchasing an additional 217,171 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXC traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.53. The company had a trading volume of 13,417,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,444,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $42.80 and a 12-month high of $51.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.23.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXC. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exelon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a report on Thursday, September 26th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Exelon to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

