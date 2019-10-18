Vigilant Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmp Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 13,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in Eaton by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 29,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Marketfield Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,245,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 80,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $6,668,988.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 270,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,350,526.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ken D. Semelsberger sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $1,507,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,202,623.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,592 shares of company stock worth $8,501,148 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ETN traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.09. 64,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,102,726. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.07 and its 200 day moving average is $80.88. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52 week low of $64.46 and a 52 week high of $89.07.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Vertical Group cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank set a $96.00 price target on shares of Eaton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Vertical Research cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $84.00 price target on shares of Eaton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.23.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

