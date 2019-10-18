Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) and Yew Bio-Pharm Group (NASDAQ:YEWB) Head-To-Head Survey

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) and Yew Bio-Pharm Group (OTCMKTS:YEWB) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Village Farms International and Yew Bio-Pharm Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Village Farms International N/A N/A N/A Yew Bio-Pharm Group -2.90% -2.97% -2.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Village Farms International and Yew Bio-Pharm Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Village Farms International 0 0 3 0 3.00 Yew Bio-Pharm Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Village Farms International presently has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 317.27%. Given Village Farms International’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Village Farms International is more favorable than Yew Bio-Pharm Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.0% of Village Farms International shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.7% of Yew Bio-Pharm Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Village Farms International and Yew Bio-Pharm Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Village Farms International $150.00 million 2.28 -$5.42 million ($0.11) -63.18 Yew Bio-Pharm Group $37.60 million 0.11 -$1.32 million N/A N/A

Yew Bio-Pharm Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Village Farms International.

Summary

Village Farms International beats Yew Bio-Pharm Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority. Village Farms International, Inc. markets and distributes its products under the Village Farms brand name to retail supermarkets and fresh food distribution companies, as well as products produced under exclusive arrangements with other greenhouse producers. The company was formerly known as Village Farms Canada Inc. and changed its name to Village Farms International, Inc. in December 2009. Village Farms International, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Delta, Canada.

Yew Bio-Pharm Group Company Profile

Yew Bio-Pharm Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, grows and sells yew trees in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) Raw Materials, Yew Trees, Handicrafts, and Others. The TCM Raw Materials segment engages in the production and sale of raw materials that are used in the manufacture of TCM. It offers yew raw materials, including branches and leaves of yew trees. The Yew Tree segment is involved in growing and selling yew seedlings and mature trees. It cultivates and sells yew seedlings and trees to state-owned enterprises and private businesses for reforestation in the provinces of Heilongjiang and Jilin; and sells potted yew trees to retail customers. The Handicrafts segment manufactures and sells furniture and handicrafts made of yew timber. The Others segment sells yew candles, pine needle extracts, complex taxus cuspidate extract, composite northeast yew extract, and yew essential oil soap. The company also sells wood ear mushroom. Yew Bio-Pharm Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in El Monte, California.

