Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Virco Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Virco Mfg. alerts:

Virco Mfg. stock opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.25. The company has a market capitalization of $62.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.20 and a beta of 0.71. Virco Mfg. has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00.

In other Virco Mfg. news, insider Bassey Yau sold 12,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $49,671.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,665.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 35,840 shares of company stock valued at $140,248 in the last three months. 18.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Virco Mfg. stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 769,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,015 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 4.95% of Virco Mfg. worth $3,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 31.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Virco Mfg.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever and tablet arm chairs, work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, task and classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seats, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

Featured Article: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Virco Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virco Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.