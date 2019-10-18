Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4,320.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,073 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,307 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Visa by 14.5% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 10,224 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 15,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.0% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 98,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,039,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of Visa by 8.3% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 115,812 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $20,099,000 after acquiring an additional 8,901 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $639,555.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,452 shares in the company, valued at $630,783.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total transaction of $4,537,738.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,271,074.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Visa to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $181.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.57.

V traded down $2.54 on Friday, reaching $175.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,170,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,411,250. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.35. The company has a market cap of $354.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $121.60 and a 52-week high of $187.05.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

