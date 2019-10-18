Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,306 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 2.4% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,976,797 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,507,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,505 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,483,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,330 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Visa by 0.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,658,915 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,651,254,000 after buying an additional 379,577 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Visa by 6.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,991,024 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,642,991,000 after buying an additional 1,276,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 3.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,780,743 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,432,948,000 after buying an additional 622,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.57.

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $639,555.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,452 shares in the company, valued at $630,783.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Denise M. Morrison bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $171.13 per share, for a total transaction of $171,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,551.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $178.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.35. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $121.60 and a 52-week high of $187.05. The firm has a market cap of $351.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.