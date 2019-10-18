Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Buys New Stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,282,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,866,878,000 after purchasing an additional 573,923 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,949,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,013,984,000 after purchasing an additional 155,904 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in NextEra Energy by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,437,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $704,149,000 after purchasing an additional 550,956 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,524,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,143,000 after purchasing an additional 740,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,412,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $494,166,000 after purchasing an additional 427,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 44,537 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.85, for a total transaction of $9,657,848.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 4,987 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $1,109,707.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,339,836.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,576 shares of company stock valued at $21,514,886 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on NEE. Wells Fargo & Co set a $240.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.79.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $231.31. 74,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,010,756. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.18. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $164.78 and a 12 month high of $234.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.