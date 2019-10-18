Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYJ. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Family Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

IYJ traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,042 shares. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.05 and a fifty-two week high of $158.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.57 and its 200-day moving average is $156.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.4918 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

