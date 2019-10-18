Vitality Biopharma (OTCMKTS:VBIO) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.25

Vitality Biopharma Inc (OTCMKTS:VBIO) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.25 and traded as high as $0.22. Vitality Biopharma shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 4,508 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average is $0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08.

Vitality Biopharma (OTCMKTS:VBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Vitality Biopharma had a negative net margin of 7,774.90% and a negative return on equity of 333.89%.

About Vitality Biopharma (OTCMKTS:VBIO)

Vitality Biopharma, Inc engages in the development of cannabinoid pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and inflammatory disorders in the United States. The company's products in pipeline include VBX-100, an oral cannabinoid formulation for inflammatory bowel disease, C.difficile-associated diarrhea and colitis, and narcotic bowel syndrome; and VBX-210, a cannabinoid formulation, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of gastrointestinal conditions.

