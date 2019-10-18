Vivid Coin Price Up 4.7% Over Last Week (VIVID)

Vivid Coin (CURRENCY:VIVID) traded up 15.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. During the last week, Vivid Coin has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. Vivid Coin has a market capitalization of $64,068.00 and $3.00 worth of Vivid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vivid Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vivid Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012602 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00228845 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.61 or 0.01138753 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000797 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00030493 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00089212 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Vivid Coin Coin Profile

Vivid Coin’s total supply is 6,349,361 coins and its circulating supply is 6,136,154 coins. Vivid Coin’s official Twitter account is @vividplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vivid Coin is vividcoin.app/index.php/category/media. The official website for Vivid Coin is vividcoin.app.

Buying and Selling Vivid Coin

Vivid Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vivid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vivid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vivid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vivid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vivid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.