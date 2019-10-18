VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.73

VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.73 and traded as high as $3.88. VIVUS shares last traded at $3.87, with a volume of 1,649 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded VIVUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get VIVUS alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $41.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.78.

VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $18.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 million. As a group, analysts predict that VIVUS, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VIVUS stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,572 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.07% of VIVUS worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.72% of the company’s stock.

About VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS)

VIVUS, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company primarily in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body-mass index of 30 or greater (obese patients) or 27 or greater (overweight patients) in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus, or high cholesterol.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for VIVUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIVUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.