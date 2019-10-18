Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €56.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) has been assigned a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on Vonovia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vonovia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €53.41 ($62.10).

VNA stock opened at €48.03 ($55.85) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.40. Vonovia has a twelve month low of €39.40 ($45.81) and a twelve month high of €48.93 ($56.90). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €45.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of €45.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.94.

Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

