VoteCoin Price Hits $0.0025 (VOT)

VoteCoin (CURRENCY:VOT) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One VoteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. VoteCoin has a total market cap of $167,324.00 and $145.00 worth of VoteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VoteCoin has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.88 or 0.00450875 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00096065 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00042780 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003133 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000468 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000429 BTC.

About VoteCoin

VoteCoin (CRYPTO:VOT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2017. VoteCoin’s total supply is 65,854,375 coins. The official website for VoteCoin is votecoin.site. VoteCoin’s official Twitter account is @vote_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VoteCoin

VoteCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VoteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VoteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VoteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

