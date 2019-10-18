VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Short Interest Down 5.1% in September

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 176,900 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the August 30th total of 186,500 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded VSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $33.60 on Friday. VSE has a 12-month low of $24.06 and a 12-month high of $39.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.89. The company has a market capitalization of $375.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VSE had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $189.11 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Calvin Scott Koonce purchased 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.27 per share, for a total transaction of $70,248.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,840,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,866,634.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in VSE by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in VSE by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in VSE by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 34,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in VSE by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in VSE by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,725,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified services and supply company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management Group, Aviation Group, and Federal Services Group. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management.

