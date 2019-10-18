W Green Pay Trading 4.6% Lower This Week (WGP)

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. During the last seven days, W Green Pay has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. W Green Pay has a total market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One W Green Pay token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00001755 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Korea and GDAC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get W Green Pay alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012620 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00227085 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.01131885 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000794 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00029332 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00089729 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

W Green Pay Token Profile

W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,480,647 tokens. The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. W Green Pay’s official message board is medium.com/wgreenpay. W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. W Green Pay’s official website is wpay.sg.

Buying and Selling W Green Pay

W Green Pay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea and GDAC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade W Green Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase W Green Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for W Green Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for W Green Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.