Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Holdings Increased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 121.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,969 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,844,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,815,000 after buying an additional 732,452 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,096,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,841,000 after buying an additional 576,463 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,899,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,060,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,249,000 after buying an additional 391,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,373,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,243,000 after buying an additional 154,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WNC. Craig Hallum cut shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Wabash National and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Shares of WNC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,992. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Wabash National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $626.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.36 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and diversified industrial products; and provides services primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and RoadRailer trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

