Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €98.00 by UBS Group

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) has been given a €98.00 ($113.95) target price by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 49.30% from the company’s current price.

WCH has been the subject of several other reports. Baader Bank set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €69.00 ($80.23) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, HSBC set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €80.13 ($93.18).

Shares of ETR:WCH opened at €65.64 ($76.33) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of €65.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of €70.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.78. Wacker Chemie has a 52-week low of €57.86 ($67.28) and a 52-week high of €101.20 ($117.67).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

