Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waitr from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Waitr from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Waitr from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Waitr in a report on Friday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.31.

Shares of NASDAQ WTRH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,376,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,260. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.51. The stock has a market cap of $85.12 million and a P/E ratio of -0.28. Waitr has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $15.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $51.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.15 million. Analysts predict that Waitr will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Waitr news, President Joseph Stough bought 45,000 shares of Waitr stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $66,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tilman J. Fertitta bought 1,000,000 shares of Waitr stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $1,430,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,094,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,050. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTRH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waitr by 895.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,810,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,856 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Waitr by 557.1% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,274,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,308,000 after buying an additional 1,928,530 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Waitr by 67.3% in the second quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 4,518,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,419,000 after buying an additional 1,818,172 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Waitr by 255.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,669,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,518,000 after buying an additional 1,199,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Waitr by 67.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,956,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,599,000 after buying an additional 1,188,976 shares in the last quarter. 60.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities.

