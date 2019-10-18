Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Navellier & Associates Inc

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,444 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northpointe Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 32.6% in the third quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 32,989 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 8,114 shares during the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 7.7% during the third quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 18,673 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 9.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 232.7% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 366 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 30.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Buckingham Research set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.09.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total value of $424,598.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total value of $906,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WMT opened at $120.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $339.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.40. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $120.71.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $130.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.32 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.