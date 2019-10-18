Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,330 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its position in Walmart by 1.5% in the second quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its position in Walmart by 1.5% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 6,598 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Walmart by 0.6% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 17,409 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Walmart by 2.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp raised its position in Walmart by 0.3% in the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 36,361 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 30.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Walmart from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $129.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.09.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total value of $424,598.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total value of $906,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,194,031. The firm has a market cap of $339.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.40. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $120.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.21.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $130.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.32 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

