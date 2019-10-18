Wanchain Trading 7% Lower This Week (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00002426 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, DragonEX, Huobi and Kucoin. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. Wanchain has a market cap of $20.49 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007406 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00009736 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000366 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000597 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About Wanchain

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,152,493 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

Wanchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Huobi, Bitbns, DragonEX and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

