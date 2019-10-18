Wavesbet Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (WBET)

Wavesbet (CURRENCY:WBET) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. Wavesbet has a total market capitalization of $233,362.00 and approximately $77,598.00 worth of Wavesbet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wavesbet has traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar. One Wavesbet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and STEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wavesbet alerts:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00020309 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 45.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000784 BTC.

About Wavesbet

WBET is a token. Wavesbet’s total supply is 59,499,999,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,499,999,948 tokens. Wavesbet’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesbet. Wavesbet’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wavesbet is wavesbet.io.

Buying and Selling Wavesbet

Wavesbet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wavesbet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wavesbet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wavesbet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wavesbet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wavesbet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.