Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 726 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,484 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 85,280 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,736,000 after buying an additional 27,760 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,521 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 257,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $53,462,000 after purchasing an additional 9,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Home Depot by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,297 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $83,529,000 after purchasing an additional 11,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 price target on Home Depot and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Gabelli cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.24.

In other news, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 22,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total value of $5,203,552.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,343 shares in the company, valued at $19,839,962.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total value of $31,848,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 496,374 shares in the company, valued at $108,725,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,508 shares of company stock worth $39,076,428. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $238.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,522,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,586,174. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.94. The stock has a market cap of $258.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.05. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $238.17.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $30.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.98 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 1,179.69% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.01%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.