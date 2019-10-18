Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 1,069 Shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,788 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in BP by 2.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,335 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of BP by 15.0% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 95,449 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 12,478 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BP by 1.7% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,929 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Texas Money Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of BP by 0.3% during the second quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 939,586 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,502,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,393,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.27. BP plc has a 12-month low of $35.73 and a 12-month high of $45.38. The stock has a market cap of $126.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.75.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. BP had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $73.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.79 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that BP plc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BP. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded BP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.06 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.30 to $48.60 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Grupo Santander raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.72.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

